Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $202.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $204.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

