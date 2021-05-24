Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $172,000 Position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,949,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period.

Shares of BNO stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

