LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00403827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00179934 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003446 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00832506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

