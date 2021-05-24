Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

