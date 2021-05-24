Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $93,832,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $188.29 on Monday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.