Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up about 0.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $196.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

