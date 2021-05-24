Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $80,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,375,447 shares of company stock valued at $84,870,027 and sold 431,660 shares valued at $25,998,012. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.