Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2,977.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

