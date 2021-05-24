Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 28,082 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11,232.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $92.60 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

