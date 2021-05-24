Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $178.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $108.86 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.