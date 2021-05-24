Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,229,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,151,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,414,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period.

Shares of PSI stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

