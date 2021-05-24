Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $71,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $54.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

