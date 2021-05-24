LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,513 and sold 20,880 shares valued at $289,981. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $13.81 on Monday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
