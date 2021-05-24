LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,513 and sold 20,880 shares valued at $289,981. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,833 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $13.81 on Monday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

