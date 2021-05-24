LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

