Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.40

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.40 and last traded at $163.40, with a volume of 256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.34.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

