Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $12.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $14,668,200.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,556,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,325,702 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

