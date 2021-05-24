Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the transport operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 79.71 ($1.04).

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

