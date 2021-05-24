Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

NYSE LSI opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.66.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

