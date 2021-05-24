LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CEO Purchases $29,890.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LFMD stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $33.02.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.