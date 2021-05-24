Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$60 million.

NYSE ZEV opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.