Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

LSPD traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

