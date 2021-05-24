Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $9.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINC opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

