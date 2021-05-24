LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0202

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 45.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $14.35 million and $16,610.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

