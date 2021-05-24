Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of L opened at $57.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,443.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $981,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

