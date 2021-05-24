Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,971 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $2,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Koppers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Insiders sold a total of 30,006 shares of company stock worth $1,064,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $720.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

