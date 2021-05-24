Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.82.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

