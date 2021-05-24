Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Ducommun worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after buying an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Ducommun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

