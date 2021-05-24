Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 257,291 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,291 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth $120,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the first quarter worth $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Waitr by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Waitr by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of -3.04.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $50.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

