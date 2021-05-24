Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $146.75 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

