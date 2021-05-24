Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 76,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

