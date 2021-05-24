Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $17.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lufax stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. Lufax has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lufax by 33.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

