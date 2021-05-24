Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.32. 15,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.02 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

