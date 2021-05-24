Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the lowest is $4.98 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,743. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.