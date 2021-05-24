Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $4,481,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

