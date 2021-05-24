Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 1,483 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $419.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,648. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

