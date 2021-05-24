Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.9% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 29,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 545.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $440.58. 2,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.81. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $441.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

