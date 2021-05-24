Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $493.22. 24,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,972. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $493.19 and its 200 day moving average is $448.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

