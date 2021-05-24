Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,252.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

DocuSign stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $118.21 and a one year high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

