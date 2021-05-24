Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after buying an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,832. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.87 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.