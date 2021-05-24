Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP traded up $5.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.01. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.66 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

