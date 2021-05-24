Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,802,506 shares of company stock valued at $310,809,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

