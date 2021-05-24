Maecenas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $156.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. Maecenas has a market cap of $484,512.91 and $156.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.59 or 0.00903810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.03 or 0.09202598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00082856 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

