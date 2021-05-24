Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

