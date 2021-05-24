Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.10. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 1,603 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $807.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

