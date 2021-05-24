Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

MGIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

