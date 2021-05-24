MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.98 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.01. 3,682,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,288. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.32 and its 200 day moving average is $172.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

