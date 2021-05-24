MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

NYSE APD opened at $298.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

