MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $193.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

