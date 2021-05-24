MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $156.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average of $131.89. American Express has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

