MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $131.79 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

